NBA DFS for February 22: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy basketball picks

Before you enter a daily fantasy basketball tournament for NBA action on Thursday, you need to hear what professional DFS player Mike McClure has to say. McClure has more than $1 million in career DFS winnings and is rolling through the NBA season, already cashing multiple tournament and cash game rosters.



He has been able to do all that thanks to some spot-on picks.



Last Thursday on the final pre-All-Star Game slate, McClure locked in Nuggets guard Gary Harris at $6,000 on FanDuel. The result: Harris went off for 28 points, two assists and a rebound -- returning 31.2 points on FanDuel, one of his highest totals of the season.



Anybody who had him on their roster was well on their way to a huge DFS night.



For this Thursday, McClure is all over Brooklyn Nets forward Quincy Acy at $3,800 on FanDuel and $4,100 on DraftKings.



Acy saw increased minutes and productivity in the games leading up to the All-Star break and put up big numbers in scoring, rebounding and assists.



He gets a favorable matchup on Thursday against a Charlotte team that is in the bottom half of the NBA in scoring defense. Look for him to contribute solid numbers in multiple statistical categories and easily pay off his small price tag.



Roster Acy and you'll have plenty of room to build a star-studded lineup that includes Stephen Curry, who is $9,300 on FanDuel and $9,800 on DraftKings.



Curry entered the All-Star break on a seven-game streak of scoring at least 30 points on both FanDuel and DraftKings. He should go off again on Thursday against a Clippers team that is the bottom 10 of the league in scoring defense.



He exploded for 45 points and nailed eight three-pointers the last time he played L.A. The Clippers have a history of being unable to defend him, so lock him in and look for Curry to put up massive DFS production.



McClure also is targeting a player who will see a significantly increased role in the second half of the season. He's also facing one of the worst defensive teams in the NBA on Thursday, so he's a strong threat to explode, all for practically free. Picks like this could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing



So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineup for Thursday? Visit SportsLine now to see the full NBA optimal tournament lineup for Thursday from a professional DFS player who has over $1 million in career winnings and who has cashed on multiple tournament rosters this season.