NBA DFS for February 24: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy basketball picks
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1M in winnings, gives optimal lineup advice
Before you enter a daily fantasy basketball tournament for NBA action on Saturday, February 24, you need to hear what professional DFS player Mike McClure has to say. McClure has more than $1 million in career DFS winnings and is rolling through the NBA season, already cashing multiple tournament and cash game rosters.
He has been able to do all that thanks to some spot-on picks.
On Friday, McClure locked in Suns center Alex Len at $4,500 on FanDuel. The result: He went off for 14 points and 13 boards -- returning 37.1 points on FanDuel, all for practically free.
Anybody who had him on their roster was well on their way to a huge DFS night.
For tournaments on Saturday, McClure is all over Timberwolves forward Nemanja Bjelica as a value pick at $3,500 on FanDuel and $3,400 on DraftKings.
He's expected to help fill in for the injured Jimmy Butler (knee) on Saturday and has a track record of success in that role, including 22.3 points on FanDuel when he got extra minutes against Houston after Butler went down.
That extra time on the floor combined with a favorable matchup against Chicago should give him plenty of opportunities to pay off his tiny DFS price.
If you roster Bjelica, you'll have plenty of cap room for a huge star like Thunder point guard Russell Westbrook, who is $11,200 on FanDuel and $11,600 on DraftKings.
Westbrook has always been an elite DFS player, but he's been going off even more than normal recently with several 60-point performances on DraftKings and FanDuel in the past month.
It'll be a high-scoring, up-and-down matchup against the Warriors on Saturday, so look for Westbrook to erupt for huge DFS production. Don't let the price deter you. He's one of the top overall plays on the entire NBA slate.
McClure is also targeting a player who will have a feature role on Saturday against a poor defensive team and could go for 50, even 60 points on DraftKings and FanDuel -- all at a very reasonable price. Picks like this could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.
So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineup for Saturday? Visit SportsLine now to see the full NBA optimal tournament lineup for Saturday from a professional DFS player who has over $1 million in career winnings and cashed multiple tournament rosters this season.
