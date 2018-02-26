NBA DFS for Feb. 26: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy basketball picks

Before you enter a daily fantasy basketball tournament for NBA action on Monday you need to hear what professional DFS player Mike McClure has to say. McClure has more than $1 million in career DFS winnings and is rolling through the NBA season, already cashing multiple tournament and cash game rosters.



He has been able to do all that thanks to some spot-on picks.



On Sunday, McClure locked in Wizards forward Otto Porter at just $7,500 on FanDuel. The result: He went for 23 points and seven rebounds -- returning almost 40 points on FanDuel in one of his best performances of the month.



Anybody who had him on their roster was well on their way to a huge DFS night.



For Monday night, McClure is all over Hawks power forward John Collins as a value play at $5,800 on both DraftKings and FanDuel.



Collins has been seeing more minutes since Atlanta bought out Ersan Ilyasova. He's pushed for a double-double in two of his last three games, but his price remains relatively low despite his increased productivity.



He gets an inviting matchup on Monday against a Lakers squad ranked 27th in the league in scoring defense, giving up 110 points per game. Look for Collins to again pile up points and rebounds at low cost.

If you roster Collins, you'll have plenty of cap room for a huge star like Pelicans center Anthony Davis, who is $12,500 on FanDuel and $11,700 on DraftKings.



Davis is already an elite DFS stud who can go for 40 points, 15 rebounds and multiple blocks on any given night.



His ceiling is virtually unlimited on Monday because he's playing in a fast-paced game against a Suns squad that gives up more points than other team in the NBA by far. Don't be deterred by his huge price tag because he's in line to go off for massive numbers and is one of the top overall plays on the slate.



McClure is also targeting a guard who has been exploding for massive numbers recently and gets a dream matchup on Monday. The stars are aligning for him to go for 50, even 60 points on DraftKings and FanDuel, and he comes at a price that won't break the bank. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.



