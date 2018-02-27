NBA DFS for February 27: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy basketball picks

Before you enter a daily fantasy basketball tournament for NBA action on Tuesday, you need to hear what professional DFS player Mike McClure has to say. McClure has more than $1 million in career DFS winnings and is rolling through the NBA season, already cashing multiple tournament and cash game rosters.



He has been able to do all that thanks to some spot-on picks.



On Monday, McClure anchored his lineup with Pelicans center Anthony Davis at $12,500 on FanDuel and $11,700 on DraftKings. The result: Davis exploded for almost 100 points on both sites.



Anybody who had him in their lineups was well on their way to a massive DFS payout. And on FanDuel, you would have made back five times your money with McClure's lineup on Monday.



For Tuesday, McClure is all over Heat point guard Goran Dragic, who is $6,100 on FanDuel and $6,400 on DraftKings.



Dragic has seen his DFS production skyrocket during a hot shooting streak. He's averaged 36.5 points on FanDuel in his last four outings, all while his price has remained at $7,000 or less.



He's in line to go off for big numbers again on Tuesday in what should be a competitive game against the Philadelphia 76ers.



If you roster Dragic, you'll have plenty of cap room for a huge star like LeBron James, who is $11,500 on FanDuel and $11,700 on DraftKings.



The Nets have the 24th-ranked scoring defense in the NBA, giving up 109.3 points per game. That should lead to big scoring numbers for James, but he's been getting it done in other categories as well, averaging 10 assists and 13.5 rebounds over his last two contests.



Lock in James as one of the top overall plays on Tuesday's slate in a game that has an over-under of 221 points -- the second highest of the evening.



McClure is also targeting a guard who has been exploding for massive numbers recently and gets a dream matchup on Tuesday. The stars are aligning for him to go for 50, even 60 points on DraftKings and FanDuel, and he comes at a price that won't break the bank. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.



