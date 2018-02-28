NBA DFS for February 28: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy basketball picks

Before you enter a daily fantasy basketball tournament for NBA action on Wednesday, you need to hear what professional DFS player Mike McClure has to say. McClure has more than $1 million in career DFS winnings and is rolling through the NBA season, already cashing multiple tournament and cash game rosters.



He has been able to do all that thanks to some spot-on picks.



On Tuesday, McClure rostered Clippers guard Lou Williams at $7,300 on FanDuel and $7,200 on DraftKings. The result: he exploded for almost 50 points on both sites, his best performance this month.



Anybody who entered McClure's optimal lineups on either site in a cash game or tournament on Tuesday cashed.



For Wednesday, McClure is all over Grizzlies power forward JaMychal Green, who is $5,300 on FanDuel and $5,400 on DraftKings.



Green has three consecutive double-doubles and has been putting up big numbers for a Grizzlies team missing several key pieces.



On Wednesday, he gets a dream matchup against the Suns, the worst scoring defense in the NBA. His price has bumped up a bit from recent weeks, but he still has a strong chance to pay it off in what should be a high-scoring matchup.



If you roster Green, you'll have plenty of cap room for a huge star like Kevin Durant, who is $9,800 on FanDuel and $9,700 on DraftKings.



He gets a homecoming game in Washington D.C. against the Wizards on Wednesday, so he will be locked in for this matchup that has the highest over-under for total points (227) of any game on the slate.



With Durant, there's a solid floor of about 40 points on DraftKings or FanDuel each night, but he's also a threat to go off for 70 or more, just like he did earlier this month at Portland. Lock him in as one of the top overall plays on Wednesday.



McClure is also targeting a guard who has been exploding for massive numbers recently and gets a dream matchup on Wednesday. The stars are aligning for him to go for 50, even 60 points on DraftKings and FanDuel, and he comes at a price that won't break the bank. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.



So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineup for Wednesday? Visit SportsLine now to see the full NBA optimal tournament lineup for Wednesday from a professional DFS player who has over $1 million in career winnings and cashed multiple tournament rosters this season.