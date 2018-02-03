NBA DFS for February 3: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy basketball picks
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1M in winnings, gives optimal lineup advice
Before you enter a daily fantasy basketball tournament for NBA action on Saturday, February 3, you need to hear what professional DFS player Mike McClure has to say. McClure has more than $1 million in career DFS winnings and is off to a red-hot start this season, already cashing multiple tournament and cash game rosters.
He has been able to do all that thanks to some spot-on picks.
On Friday, McClure locked in Celtics points guard Terry Rozier for just $6,500 on FanDuel and $6,600 on DraftKings. The result: Rozier exploded for 31 points, seven rebounds and two assists -- returning 48.75 DK points in the process, his second best performance of the entire season.
Anybody who had him on their roster was well on their way to a huge NBA DFS night.
For Saturday, McClure is all over Rockets guard Gerald Green as a value pick at $4,600 on FanDuel and $5,000 on DraftKings.
He has put up a combined 26 points and 11 rebounds over his past two games and averaged over 30 minutes per contest during that span. He's in a favorable position to put up big numbers on Saturday because Trevor Ariza and Eric Gordon are both expected to sit against the Cavaliers.
Cleveland gives up an average of 109.3 points and this game has an Over-Under of 231 -- the second-highest of the evening. Look for big numbers from Green as he battles in what should be an offensive showcase.
Roster Gerald Green and you'll have plenty of room to add a huge star like Warriors power forward Draymond Green, who who is $8,200 on FanDuel and $7,700 on DraftKings.
With forwards David West and Jordan Bell both expected to miss Saturday's game at Denver, Golden State's depth chart is depleted when it comes to big men.
That means extra usage and more DFS production for Green, a player already known for his versatility and ability to stuff the stat sheet in multiple categories. And while Denver is in the middle of the NBA in scoring defense, the Nuggets are one of the worst teams in the league defending the power forward position.
They give up an average of 44.7 points on FanDuel to that position, and since Green is virtually the only option Golden State will have, he's in line for big numbers.
McClure is also targeting another value pick who has a dream matchup against a defense that has no chance of covering him. He's a real threat to go off in a game-changing way, all at an extremely affordable price. Picks like these could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.
So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineup for Saturday? Visit SportsLine now to see the full NBA optimal tournament lineup for Saturday from a professional DFS player who has over $1 million in career winnings and who has cashed on multiple tournament rosters this season.
