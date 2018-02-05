NBA DFS for February 5: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy basketball picks

Before you enter a daily fantasy basketball tournament for NBA action on Monday, February 5, you need to hear what professional DFS player Mike McClure has to say. McClure has more than $1 million in career DFS winnings and is off to a red-hot start this season, already cashing multiple tournament and cash game rosters.

He has been able to do all that thanks to some spot-on picks.

On Sunday, McClure locked in Celtics power forward Daniel Theis, a player many weren't even thinking about, for just $4,300 on FanDuel and $4,000 on DraftKings. The result: Theis had one of his most productive games of the season, grabbing eight rebounds, scoring six points and dishing out a pair of assists, returning over 20 DFS points on both sites, all for practically free.

Anybody who had him on their roster was well on their way to a huge NBA DFS night.

For Monday, McClure is all over Bulls forward Bobby Portis as a value pick at $5,800 on FanDuel and $6,200 on DraftKings.

Portis is getting extra time and production since Chicago dealt Nikola Mirotic to New Orleans last week, and he is coming off a strong double-double where he scored 10 points and grabbed 13 rebounds against the Clippers.

He gets a nice matchup against a Sacramento team that is 20th in the league in scoring defense, so lock him in and look for big production at a price that's still affordable.

Roster Portis and you'll have plenty of room to add a huge star like Pelicans power forward Anthony Davis, who is $11,700 on FanDuel and $11,200 on DraftKings.

Davis, already one of the top DFS options in the league, has been going off on a different level recently. He's been near or over 60 DFS points on both sites for five straight games.

Even with the arrival of Mirotic to help offset the loss of DeMarcus Cousins, Davis has still been putting up huge production, so roster him tonight because he's one of the top overall options on this seven-game slate.

McClure is also targeting another big star who has regularly been putting up 50 or more DFS points in recent games. He's in position to go off again on Monday night. Picks like these could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing

