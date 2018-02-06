NBA DFS for February 6: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy basketball picks

Before you enter a daily fantasy basketball tournament for NBA action on Tuesday, February 6, you need to hear what professional DFS player Mike McClure has to say. McClure has more than $1 million in career DFS winnings and is off to a red-hot start this season, already cashing multiple tournament and cash game rosters.

He has been able to do all that thanks to some spot-on picks.

On Monday, McClure locked in Pacers guard Lance Stephenson at just $4,400 on FanDuel. The result: Stephenson had one of his better performances of the season, stuffing the stat sheet with 13 points, nine rebounds and six assists, all for practically free.

Anybody who had him on their roster was well on their way to a huge NBA DFS night.

For Tuesday, McClure is all over Magic shooting guard Mario Hezonja as a value pick at $5,000 on FanDuel and $4,500 on DraftKings.

Hezonja has been putting together some big performances recently with five straight games of 20 or more DFS points on both sites. He gets a tremendous matchup tonight against a Cleveland team that can't stop anybody right now, so look for him to extend his big DFS streak against the Cavs.

The fact that the Magic might be shopping him around for the trade deadline only adds to his value as well because Orlando will try to give him every opportunity to showcase his talents.

Roster Hezonja and you'll have plenty of room to add a huge star like Oklahoma City Thunder point guard Russell Westbrook, who is $11,800 on FanDuel and $11,500 on DraftKings.

He's a threat to go for 60-plus DFS points on any given night, and in what should be a big-time offensive shootout against the Warriors, Westbrook's ceiling is incredibly high this evening.

Lock him in as one of the top overall plays tonight because the over-under for this matchup is a whopping 230.5 points -- easily higher than any other game on the slate.

