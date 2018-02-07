NBA DFS for February 7: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy basketball picks
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1M in winnings, gives optimal lineup advice
Before you enter a daily fantasy basketball tournament for NBA action on Wednesday, February 7, you need to hear what professional DFS player Mike McClure has to say. McClure has more than $1 million in career DFS winnings and is off to a red-hot start this season, already cashing multiple tournament and cash game rosters.
He has been able to do all that thanks to some spot-on picks.
On Tuesday, McClure locked in Suns small forward Josh Jackson as a value pick at $5,900 on FanDuel and $5,700 on DraftKings. The result: Jackson recorded a double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds, returning over 30 points on both sites with one of his most productive nights of the season.
Anybody who had him on their roster was well on their way to a huge NBA DFS night.
For Wednesday, McClure is all over Spurs point guard Dejounte Murray as a value pick at $5,500 on FanDuel and $5,800 on DraftKings.
He's been a consistent force since taking over starting duties at point guard for San Antonio. With Kawhi Leonard on the shelf indefinitely, Murray has been putting up big scoring and rebounding numbers.
Murray is in line to go off again on Wednesday against the Suns, who have the worst scoring defense in the NBA. Murray has recorded at least 10 rebounds in three of his last four starts, so he's a threat put up big numbers across the board.
Roster Murray and you'll have plenty of room to add a huge star like Minnesota Timberwolves shooting guard Jimmy Butler, who is $9,600 on FanDuel and $9,500 on DraftKings.
Butler exploded for over 50 points on DraftKings and FanDuel in his last outing and is in prime position to do it again on Wednesday against a Cleveland Cavaliers defense that can't stop anybody right now.
The Cavs have lost three of four and given up at least 116 points in all three of those losses. In a game with an Over-Under of 224 points, Butler will go off. He is one of the top overall plays on Wednesday night's slate.
McClure is also targeting a value pick who is under $6,500 on both sites, but has an insane scoring streak and goes against a defense that has no chance of slowing him down. Picks like these could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.
So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineup for Wednesday? Visit SportsLine now to see the full NBA optimal tournament lineup for Wednesday from a professional DFS player who has over $1 million in career winnings and who has cashed on multiple tournament rosters this season.
-
NBA All-Star Media Day open to public
For 10 bucks, you can take part in the All-Star festivities in Los Angeles
-
Rose still making bank off Adidas deal
Knee injuries have derailed Derrick Rose's promising career, but Adidas is still paying him...
-
What Porzingis injury means for Knicks
New York suffered a devastating blow right before the NBA trade deadline
-
NBA trade deadline: 6 common mistakes
With rumors flying around, let's look at what we can learn from past trade-deadline blunde...
-
Report: Clips, Williams reach extension
Sweet Lou and the Clippers have reportedly agreed to a contract extension to keep the guard...
-
Draymond doesn't speak after ejection
This was Green's third ejection of the season, second only to Kevin Durant for the most in...
Add a Comment