NBA DFS for February 8: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy basketball picks
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1M in winnings, gives optimal lineup advice
Before you enter a daily fantasy basketball tournament for NBA action on Thursday, February 8, you need to hear what professional DFS player Mike McClure has to say. McClure has more than $1 million in career DFS winnings and is off to a red-hot start this season, already cashing multiple tournament and cash game rosters.
He has been able to do all that thanks to some spot-on picks.
On Wednesday, McClure locked in Minnesota Timberwolves guard Jimmy Butler as one of his top overall selections on FanDuel. The result: Butler went off for 35 points, six assists, five rebounds and two steals -- returning one of his best performances of the season with over 50 points on both DraftKings and FanDuel.
Anybody who built their roster around him was well on their way to a huge NBA DFS night.
For Thursday, McClure is all over Knicks small forward Michael Beasley as a value pick at $6,200 on FanDuel and $6,300 on DraftKings.
When Kristaps Porzingis (ACL) went out of the last game against Milwaukee, Beasley came out as the starter in his place in the second half. With Porzingis now officially out for the season, Beasley is in position to see his production skyrocket.
Look for him to get starter's minutes on Thursday against Toronto and produce a big return at a still-affordable price.
Roster Beasley and you'll still have plenty of room to add a huge star like Oklahoma City Thunder forward Paul George, who is $8,600 on FanDuel and $8,800 on DraftKings.
George's upside is enormous right now because he's gone over 60 points on both DratKings and FanDuel twice in his last four games. Expect him to do it again on Thursday against a shaky Lakers defense.
L.A. is ranked 26th in the NBA in scoring defense, giving up 109.7 points per game. The over-under for total points in this game is 217, so there should be plenty of opportunity for George to pile up points against his hometown team.
McClure is also targeting a value pick who is practically free on both sites, but is in position to explode because he'll be carrying more of the load for his team due to an injury situation. Picks like these could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.
So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineup for Thursday? Visit SportsLine now to see the full NBA optimal tournament lineup for Thursday from a professional DFS player who has over $1 million in career winnings and who has cashed on multiple tournament rosters this season.
