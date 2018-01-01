NBA DFS for Jan. 1: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy basketball picks

Before you enter a daily fantasy basketball tournament for NBA action on New Year's Day, you need to hear what professional DFS player Mike McClure has to say. McClure has more than $1 million in career DFS winnings and is off to a red-hot start this season, already cashing multiple tournament and cash game rosters.

He has been able to do all that thanks to some spot-on picks.

On Saturday, McClure locked in Nuggets guard Jamal Murray as a value pick at just $6,500 on FanDuel. The result? Murray exploded for 31 points, eight rebounds and three assists, returning his best performance of the year with 51.1 DFS points. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a profitable evening.

For Monday, McClure is all over Lakers guard Josh Hart, who is a tremendous value pick at just $4,400 on FanDuel.

Hart saw 37 minutes on the floor on Sunday and returned 26 points and six rebounds, scoring a whopping 37.7 DFS points at an extremely low price.

Hart's DFS price tag remains low for Monday, and with Kentavious Caldwell-Pope out against the Timberwolves, Hart is again in line for big minutes and production, so expect him to easily pay off his affordable price.

If you roster Hart, you'll have plenty of salary cap room to add a huge star like Minnesota Timberwolves forward Jimmy Butler, who is $9,300 on FanDuel.

Butler has been an elite player recently, averaging nearly 50 DFS points per night over his last five outings. He's getting it done in the scoring column, contributing at least 20 points in all of those games, but he's also averaging 5.2 boards and dishing out 5.6 assists per game during that stretch as well.

SportsLine's Projection Model says Butler will put together big numbers against a shaky Lakers' defense this evening, scoring 22.9 points and recording 5.8 assists and rebounds.

McClure is also targeting another player you might not even be thinking about who will allow you to build a loaded roster with huge potential. Picks like these could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home empty-handed.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineup for Monday? Visit SportsLine now to see the full NBA optimal tournament lineup for Monday from a professional DFS player who has over $1 million in career winnings and who has cashed on multiple tournament rosters this season.