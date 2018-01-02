NBA DFS for Jan. 2: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy basketball picks

Before you enter a daily fantasy basketball tournament for NBA action Tuesday, you need to hear what professional DFS player Mike McClure has to say. McClure has more than $1 million in career DFS winnings and is off to a red-hot start this season, already cashing multiple tournament and cash game rosters.

He has been able to do all that thanks to some spot-on picks.

On Monday, McClure locked Lakers forward Julius Randle as a value pick at just $6,200 on FanDuel. The result? Randle exploded for 15 points and 12 rebounds, returning 33.50 DK points. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a profitable evening.

For Tuesday, McClure is all over Hawks forward Taurean Prince, a major value at just $6,000 on FanDuel and $5,500 on DraftKings.

Prince, who has recorded back-to-back double-doubles, had a season-high 49.50 DK points two games ago. And he's in position to put up those types of numbers again tonight against the Suns. He has had eight 3-pointers in his past two games and had a career-high in points (30) on Dec. 29.

If you roster Prince, you'll have plenty of salary cap room to add a huge star like Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James, who is $11,500 on FanDuel and $11,700 on DraftKings.

James has been one of the most dominant DFS players this season. He has scored 50 or more points on DraftKings in 11 of his past 12 games and has five triple-doubles in his past 10 games. On Tuesday night, James has a date with the Trail Blazers, who just gave up 120 points to the Bulls in overtime.

McClure is also targeting another player you might not even be thinking about who will allow you to build a loaded roster with huge potential. Picks like these could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home empty-handed.

