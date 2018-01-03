NBA DFS for Jan. 3: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy basketball picks

Before you enter a daily fantasy basketball tournament for NBA action Wednesday, you need to hear what professional DFS player Mike McClure has to say. McClure has more than $1 million in career DFS winnings and is off to a red-hot start this season, already cashing multiple tournament and cash game rosters.



He has been able to do all that thanks to some spot-on picks.



On Tuesday, McClure locked in value pick C.J. Williams for just $3,600 on DraftKings. The result: Williams scored a career-high 18 points and returned a season-high 24.5 DK points -- all for practically free. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a profitable evening.



For Wednesday, McClure is all over Spurs point guard Dejounte Murray, a major value at just $3,500 on FanDuel and $4,700 on DraftKings.



Murray is expected to get the start on Wednesday as the Spurs put Tony Parker on the shelf for the evening to get some rest. That means extra usage and some big numbers for your DFS lineup.



When he sees the floor for extended minutes, Murray is one of the better rebounding guards in the league. He's grabbed at least seven boards five times this season -- all in games where he saw extended action. He's also scored in double-figures three times this year, including a 17-point performance against the Thunder in December. That gives him big upside at a tiny DFS price.



Lock Murray and you'll have plenty of salary cap room to build a star-studded roster that includes Rockets point guard Chris Paul, who is $9,900 on FanDuel and $9,600 on DraftKings.



It's Paul's show in Houston right now with James Harden (hamstring) out for a couple weeks. Harden went down on Sunday and Paul immediately stepped up in a major way, recording 42 minutes and piling up 28 points, 10 assists and six rebounds, good for over 50 DK points.



Paul has over 50 DK points in four of his last seven games. Lock him in your lineup on Wednesday and watch the points roll in.



McClure is also targeting another big-time star who is set to go off for massive numbers this evening. Picks like these could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home empty-handed.



So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineup for Wednesday? Visit SportsLine now to see the full NBA optimal tournament lineup for Wednesday from a professional DFS player who has over $1 million in career winnings and who has cashed on multiple tournament rosters this season.