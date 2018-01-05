NBA DFS for Jan. 5: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy basketball picks

Before you enter a daily fantasy basketball tournament for NBA action Friday, you need to hear what professional DFS player Mike McClure has to say. McClure has more than $1 million in career DFS winnings and is off to a red-hot start this season, already cashing multiple tournament and cash game rosters.



He has been able to do all that thanks to some spot-on picks.



On Thursday, McClure locked in Gerald Green as a value play at just $4,100 on FanDuel and $4,000 on DraftKings. The result: Green went off with 29 points and three boards in 34 minutes against the Golden State Warriors, returning an amazing 38.75 DK points (9x value) at an extremely affordable price. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a profitable evening, and McClure's lineup easily cashed.



For Friday, McClure is all over Grizzlies forward Jarell Martin as a value play at just $3,600 on FanDuel and $4,300 on DraftKings.



Martin is getting more opportunities with Chandler Parsons (knee) sidelined. In his last five games, he's seen plenty of time with the first unit and has averaged 11.6 points and 4.8 rebounds per game.



That's led to some of his biggest performances of the year, including a season-high 33.5 DK point performance against the Lakers four games ago.



Lock in Martin and you'll have plenty of salary cap room to build a star-studded roster that includes Spurs forward Kawhi Leonard, who is $8,100 on FanDuel and $7,600 on DraftKings.



Leonard got the night off for rest on Wednesday, so he should be extremely fresh for Friday's dream matchup against the Phoenix Suns, a team ranked dead last in the NBA in scoring defense.



Oddsmakers have set the Over-Under in this game at 210, meaning there should be plenty of opportunities for Leonard to pile up production. Look for him to log 30 or more minutes on the floor and to score over 20 points, based on his average of the last three full games he's played in.



He also went for 49 points on both FanDuel and DraftKings in his last game. Put him in your lineup and watch those DFS points roll in.



McClure is also targeting another big-time star who is set to go off for massive numbers on Friday. Picks like these could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home empty-handed.



So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineup for Friday? Visit SportsLine now to see the full NBA optimal tournament lineup for Friday from a professional DFS player who has over $1 million in career winnings and who has cashed on multiple tournament rosters this season.