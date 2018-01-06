NBA DFS for Jan. 6: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy basketball picks

Before you enter a daily fantasy basketball tournament for NBA action Saturday, you need to hear what professional DFS player Mike McClure has to say. McClure has more than $1 million in career DFS winnings and is off to a red-hot start this season, already cashing multiple tournament and cash game rosters.

He has been able to do all that thanks to some spot-on picks.

On Friday, McClure locked in Mavs forward Harrison Barnes at just $6,600 on FanDuel. The result? Barnes went off with 23 points, seven rebounds and four assists -- returning 39.4 DFS points, his highest total since November. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a profitable evening.

For Saturday, McClure is all over Kings forward Zach Randolph as a huge value play at just $5,500 on FanDuel and $6,000 on DraftKings.

After struggling some the past few weeks, Z-Bo went off for 24 points and 10 rebounds Tuesday night against the Charlotte Hornets. That performance included an incredibly efficient 11-of-18 performance from the field.

That's a highly encouraging sign for Randolph going forward, but his price is still relatively cheap after hitting $7,500 on FanDuel earlier this season. Take advantage of the opportunity to get him in your lineup at an affordable price before its skyrockets again.

Lock in Randolph and you'll have plenty of salary cap room to build a star-studded roster that includes Timberwolves forward Jimmy Butler, who is $9,800 on FanDuel and $8,200 on DraftKings.

Butler has become an elite option recently because he's one of the hottest players in the NBA. He's averaged big numbers across the board in his last five games, scoring 23.6 points, dishing out 6.2 assists and grabbing 3.8 rebounds per game during that span. He's also scored almost 50 DFS points on FanDuel in three of his last four contests.

He gets a nice matchup against a mediocre Pelicans defense this evening, and SportsLine's Projection Model says that Butler will record 22 points, 5.6 rebounds and six assists in what should be a high-scoring game that has an Over-Under of 217.5 points.

Lock him in your lineup as a top play with an incredibly high floor and ceiling and watch the DFS points roll in.

McClure is also targeting another star who is set to go off for massive numbers on Saturday. Picks like these could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home empty-handed.

