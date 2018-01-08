NBA DFS for Jan. 8: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy basketball picks

Before you enter a daily fantasy basketball tournament for NBA action Monday, you need to hear what professional DFS player Mike McClure has to say. McClure has more than $1 million in career DFS winnings and is off to a red-hot start this season, already cashing multiple tournament and cash game rosters.

He has been able to do all that thanks to some spot-on picks.

On Saturday, McClure locked in Pistons forward Tobias Harris as a strong value at just $6,100 on DraftKings. The result: Harris went off with 27 points and eight rebounds -- returning 42.0 DK points, almost 7x value and his second-best performance of the season. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a profitable evening.

For Monday, McClure is all over Brooklyn forward Joe Harris, who is a complete steal at just $3,700 on FanDuel and $4,200 on DraftKings.

Harris has become a consistent force off the bench for the Nets, averaging 13.2 points and six rebounds over his past five games. He's also coming off a double-double Saturday when he scored 10 points and grabbed 12 rebounds against the Celtics.

Now he's in line for even more opportunities with DeMarre Carroll (knee) on the shelf. Harris previously hadn't scored 24 DK points since November, but he has done it in back-to-back games. Grab him now before his price starts going up.

Lock him in at his affordable price and you'll have plenty of salary cap room to roster a red-hot star like Clippers shooting guard Lou Williams, who is $7,900 on DraftKings and $8,300 on FanDuel.

Williams has absolutely exploded, averaging 29 points in his past five outings, including a 40-point performance against the Hornets and 33 points against the Memphis Grizzlies.

He gets a dream matchup Monday night against an Atlanta Hawks team that is dead last in the NBA in scoring defense. Williams has averaged over 40 points on DraftKings and FanDuel his past four games, so roster him and watch the points roll in.

McClure is also targeting another star who is set to go off for massive numbers Monday. Picks like these could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home empty-handed.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineup for Monday? Visit SportsLine now to see the full NBA optimal tournament lineup for Monday from a professional DFS player who has over $1 million in career winnings and who has cashed on multiple tournament rosters this season.