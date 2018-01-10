NBA DFS for January 10: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy basketball picks

Before you enter a daily fantasy basketball tournament for NBA action Wednesday, January 10, you need to hear what professional DFS player Mike McClure has to say. McClure has more than $1 million in career DFS winnings and is off to a red-hot start this season, already cashing multiple tournament and cash game rosters.



He has been able to do all that thanks to some spot-on picks.



On Tuesday, McClure locked in Trailblazers guard Shabazz Napier, who was just $4,800 on FanDuel. The result; Napier went off for 21 points, five rebounds and a pair of steals and assists -- returning one of his best NBA DFS performances of the year with 32 points on FanDuel. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a profitable evening.



For Wednesday, McClure is all over Pelicans point guard Rajon Rondo, who is a steal at just $5,300 on FanDuel and $5,700 on DraftKings.



Rondo's scoring is inconsistent, but he's one of the top players in the league in assists -- which can help you just as much as a big shooting night.



Rondo recorded a whopping 15 assists against the Pistons in his last outing, helping him to 44.5 DK points in that matchup. That bumped his average up to 8.2 assists per game in the last five contests. But his price remains relatively low, making him a value that many aren't even thinking about because of his spotty scoring.



Lock Rondo in at his affordable price and you'll have plenty of salary cap to stack him with teammate Jrue Holiday, who is $7,100 on FanDuel and $6,900 on DraftKings.



Holiday has been seeing some big minutes recently, giving him more opportunities to pile up points for your NBA DFS lineup. He was on the floor for 44 minutes against the Pistons on Monday and he used that opportunity to stuff the stat sheet for 35 DK points, the fourth time in the last six games he's hit 33.



McClure is also targeting another big star who will go off tonight because the defense he's playing can't stop him. Picks like these could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home empty-handed.



