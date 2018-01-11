NBA DFS for January 11: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy basketball picks

Before you enter a daily fantasy basketball tournament for NBA action Thursday, January 11, you need to hear what professional DFS player Mike McClure has to say. McClure has more than $1 million in career DFS winnings and is off to a red-hot start this season, already cashing multiple tournament and cash game rosters.



He has been able to do all that thanks to some spot-on picks.



On Wednesday, McClure locked in Heat guard Goran Dragic at $6,500 on FanDuel. The result: Dragic had a big night with 20 points and nine assists, returning one of his best performances of the season with almost 40 points on DraftKings. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a profitable evening.



For Thursday, McClure is all over Raptors point guard Delon Wright, who is a huge bargain at just $5,700 on FanDuel and $4,900 on DraftKings.



Wright is expected to make the start for the injured Kyle Lowry (back) and he's coming off a strong performance on Tuesday against the Heat. He scored 13 points and seven assists, returning 33.4 points on FanDuel in that matchup.



He's seen an uptick in usage recently, averaging 27 minutes over the last four contests. During that span, he's averaged 34.8 FD points as he's put up big numbers in multiple statistical categories.



Lock Wright in at his affordable price and you'll have plenty of salary cap room to add a huge star like LeBron James, who is $11,500 on FanDuel and $11,100 on DraftKings.



James had one of the worst games of his career on Tuesday, when he was held to just 10 points and eight rebounds in a blowout loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves. That should lead to an angry performance from James -- and a lower ownership -- in another Eastern Conference showdown against the Raptors in a nationally-televised game on Thursday.



This game has an Over-Under of 220 points and the Cavs are favored by 1.5, so expect a competitive shootout that will give James plenty of opportunities to put up huge DFS production. You can expect a total more in line with what he did against the Magic last weekend (76.5 points on DraftKings).



McClure is also targeting another huge star who has regularly been putting up over 50 DFS points per night, but still isn't priced like an elite player. Picks like these could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home empty-handed.



So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineup for Thursday? Visit SportsLine now to see the full NBA optimal tournament lineup for Thursday from a professional DFS player who has over $1 million in career winnings and who has cashed on multiple tournament rosters this season.