NBA DFS for January 13: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy basketball picks

Before you enter a daily fantasy basketball tournament for NBA action Saturday, January 13, you need to hear what professional DFS player Mike McClure has to say. McClure has more than $1 million in career DFS winnings and is off to a red-hot start this season, already cashing multiple tournament and cash game rosters.

He has been able to do all that thanks to some spot-on picks.

On Friday, McClure was all over Hawks guard Dennis Schroder at $7,400 on FanDuel. The result? Schroder exploded with 34 points, seven assists and three rebounds, returning a season-high 54.1 DFS points. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a profitable evening.

For Saturday, McClure loves Wizards center Marcin Gortat as a value pick at just $5,000 on FanDuel and $5,100 on DraftKings.

Gortat is averaging over 13 points and almost eight rebounds per contest over his last five outings, and he gets a dream matchup tonight against the Brooklyn Nets, a team with the fifth worst scoring defense in the NBA, where he should be able to pile up DFS production.

He's been averaging nearly 30 DFS points per evening in his last three games, but his price has remained reasonable, making him a strong play this evening.

Lock him in at his affordable price and you'll have plenty of salary cap room to roster a huge star like Kevin Durant, who is $10,600 on FanDuel and $9,700 on DraftKings.

Steph Curry (ankle) has been out for Golden State and might miss, or be limited for, Saturday's matchup in Toronto, leaving KD most of the burden of carrying Golden State's high-powered offense.

Durant has averaged over 50 DFS points on FanDuel in his last three games, and he should pile up similar numbers on Saturday in what should be a competitive matchup against the Raptors where Golden State is favored by four and the Over-Under is 225 points -- the highest of any matchup of the evening.

McClure is also targeting another value pick who should go off because he's expected to see extra minutes because of an injury situation. Picks like these could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home empty-handed.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineup for Saturday? Visit SportsLine now to see the full NBA optimal tournament lineup for Saturday from a professional DFS player who has over $1 million in career winnings and who has cashed on multiple tournament rosters this season.