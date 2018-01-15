NBA DFS for January 15: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy basketball picks

Before you enter a daily fantasy basketball tournament for NBA action Monday, you need to hear what professional DFS player Mike McClure has to say. McClure has more than $1 million in career DFS winnings and is off to a red-hot start this season, already cashing multiple tournament and cash game rosters.

He has been able to do all that thanks to some spot-on picks.

On Saturday, McClure was all over Nets center Jarrett Allen for just $3,500 on FanDuel. The result: Allen matched his career high with 16 points and added eight rebounds -- returning his third-best DFS performance of the season with 26.1 FD points, all for practically free. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a profitable evening.

For Monday, McClure is all over Cavaliers guard Isaiah Thomas as a value pick at $5,500 on FanDuel and $5,600 on DraftKings.

Thomas got Friday off as he works his way back from a hip injury, so he should be fresh for what should be a high-scoring showdown against the Warriors on Monday night.

McClure thinks this could be the night Thomas returns to his All-NBA form and breaks out to return huge DFS numbers at a small price.

Roster Thomas at his affordable price and you'll be able to build a star-studded roster that includes Kevin Durant, who is $10,700 on FanDuel and $9,800 on DraftKings.

Durant went off for for 51.75 points on DraftKings the last time he squared off with LeBron James and the Cavs, and he's in line for another monster performance Monday night.

Even with Stephen Curry back in the lineup at Toronto over the weekend, K.D. remained a huge part of the offense, putting up 25 points on 18 attempts from the field. In a matchup against Cleveland where the over-under opened at a whopping 229 points, expect plenty of opportunities for Durant to pile up huge DFS production.

McClure is also targeting another value pick who has seen a surge in production recently, but remains extremely affordable. Picks like these could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home empty-handed.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineup for Monday? Visit SportsLine now to see the full NBA optimal tournament lineup for Monday from a professional DFS player who has over $1 million in career winnings and who has cashed on multiple tournament rosters this season.