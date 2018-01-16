NBA DFS for January 16: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy basketball picks

Before you enter a daily fantasy basketball tournament for NBA action on Tuesday, January 16, you need to hear what professional DFS player Mike McClure has to say. McClure has more than $1 million in career DFS winnings and is off to a red-hot start this season, already cashing multiple tournament and cash game rosters.



He has been able to do all that thanks to some spot-on picks.



On Monday, McClure was all over Cavs point guard Isaiah Thomas as a huge value at just $5,500 on FanDuel and $5,600 on DraftKings. The result: Thomas played 32 minutes and matched his season high with 19 points, returning his best DFS performance of the season with 26.25 points on DraftKings. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a profitable evening.



For Tuesday, McClure is all over Mavericks point guard Yogi Ferrell as a value pick at just $5,300 on FanDuel and $4,500 on DraftKings.



Ferrell is seeing more time on the floor in place of the injured J.J. Barea and has seen his usage and production surge recently. He logged 43 minutes against the Lakers over the weekend and returned 11 points, 10 rebounds and four assists.



He's averaging over seven rebounds per game in his last three outings, so he doesn't have to shoot extremely well every night to put up big DFS production. He's averaged over 30 points on FanDuel per game in those three contests, so lock him in as a value pick with a high floor and high ceiling for Tuesday.



If you roster Ferrell, you'll still have plenty of salary cap room for a huge star like Pelicans power forward Anthony Davis, who is $11,000 on FanDuel and $10,200 on DraftKings.



Davis went off for for an almost unheard of 85.4 points on FanDuel against the Knicks on Sunday after he put up monster numbers in virtually every major statistical category.



The Pelicans get a tougher task against the Celtics on Tuesday, but that just means New Orleans will need Davis to step up in a big way once again. Davis has put up over 45 DK points in seven of his last eight outings, so he's a great building block for your Tuesday roster.



McClure is also targeting another superstar who has a dream matchup on Tuesday against a defense that has no shot of stopping him. Picks like these could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home empty-handed.



