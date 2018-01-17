NBA DFS for January 17: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy basketball picks
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1M in winnings, gives optimal lineup advice
Before you enter a daily fantasy basketball tournament for NBA action on Wednesday, January 17, you need to hear what professional DFS player Mike McClure has to say. McClure has more than $1 million in career DFS winnings and is off to a red-hot start this season, already cashing multiple tournament and cash game rosters.
He has been able to do all that thanks to some spot-on picks.
On Tuesday, McClure was all over Minnesota Timberwolves forward Taj Gibson as a value pick at $5,600 on FanDuel, The result: Gibson had one of his best performances of the year with 18 points and seven rebounds, returning 37.4 points on FanDuel for a very affordable price. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a profitable evening.
For Wednesday, McClure is all over Bulls shooting guard Zach LaVine as a value pick at just $4,100 on FanDuel and $5,100 on DraftKings.
LaVine is working his way back into the rotation following a knee injury, but the early results have been extremely promising. He's scored a combined 32 points in two games and looked sharper the more he's played, so he has an extremely high upside for his third game back.
His price, however, remains affordable. In a matchup against the Warriors that has an Over-Under of 231 total points, expect plenty of opportunities for LaVine to pile up NBA DFS production.
If you roster LaVine, you'll still have plenty of salary cap room for a huge star like Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook, who is $12,000 on FanDuel and $11,600 on DraftKings.
Westbrook gets a dream matchup on Wednesday against the Lakers, a team with one of the worst perimeter defenses in the league. Los Angeles is also ranked No. 27 in the league in scoring defense, giving up 110.5 points per game.
Based on his production the past few weeks, Westbrook is a virtual lock to score 50 or more points on DraftKings, so he has an incredibly high floor. His ceiling is also extremely high as he showed when he scored a whopping 78.75 DK points a couple weeks ago against the Dallas Mavericks.
McClure is also targeting another superstar who has a surprisingly low price tag on Wednesday evening. Picks like these could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home empty-handed.
So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineup for Wednesday? Visit SportsLine now to see the full NBA optimal tournament lineup for Wednesday from a professional DFS player who has over $1 million in career winnings and who has cashed on multiple tournament rosters this season.
