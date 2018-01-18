NBA DFS for January 18: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy basketball picks

Before you enter a daily fantasy basketball tournament for NBA action on Thursday, January 18, you need to hear what professional DFS player Mike McClure has to say. McClure has more than $1 million in career DFS winnings and is off to a red-hot start this season, already cashing multiple tournament and cash game rosters.



He has been able to do all that thanks to some spot-on picks.



On Wednesday, McClure was all over Kings center Willie Cauley-Stein as a strong value at $6,200 on DraftKings. The result: Cauley-Stein had a monster night with 26 points and 10 rebounds, returning 45.5 DK points -- one of his best performances of the season. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a profitable evening.



For Thursday, McClure is all over Cavs points guard Isaiah Thomas as a value pick at $5,700 on both FanDuel and DraftKings.



Thomas is still working his way back into game shape after coming off a major hip injury, but he logged 32 minutes against the Warriors in his last outing. That's a promising sign that he's getting close to 100 percent.



On Thursday, he gets a matchup against an Orlando Magic team that is ranked second-to-last in the league in scoring defense. The Cavs, after losing four straight, are looking for any kind of positive momentum. Look for big numbers from Thomas as Cleveland tries to right the ship.



If you roster Thomas, you'll still have plenty of salary cap room for a huge star like Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns, who is $9,200 on FanDuel and $9,100 on DraftKings.



He's been about as safe of a DFS pick as you'll find recently. He's put together 10 straight double-doubles as he piles up both points and rebounds. He's also a threat to block multiple shots in any given game, like when he swatted three in his last outing at Orlando.



Towns gets a favorable matchup on Thursday against Rockets center Clint Capela, a player he'll have a size edge against. He's been averaging approximately 47 DK points in his last seven outings, so lock him in as a high-floor option who could also explode for massive numbers at any point.



McClure is also targeting another superstar who will put up huge numbers because of a fast-paced matchup. Picks like these could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home empty-handed.



So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineup for Thursday? Visit SportsLine now to see the full NBA optimal tournament lineup for Thursday from a professional DFS player who has over $1 million in career winnings and who has cashed on multiple tournament rosters this season.