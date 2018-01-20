NBA DFS for January 20: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy basketball picks

Before you enter a daily fantasy basketball tournament for NBA action on Saturday, January 20, you need to hear what professional DFS player Mike McClure has to say. McClure has more than $1 million in career DFS winnings and is off to a red-hot start this season, already cashing multiple tournament and cash game rosters.

He has been able to do all that thanks to some spot-on picks.

On Friday, McClure was all over Pacers center Domantas Sabonis at just $6,000 on FanDuel. The result: Sabonis went off with 15 points and 14 rebounds against the Lakers -- returning 39.3 DFS points, his highest total since October.

For Saturday, McClure is all over Bucks point guard Eric Bledsoe, who is $7,000 on FanDuel and $7,600 on DraftKings.

Milwaukee's offense will lean on Bledsoe even more than normal tonight with Giannis Antetokounmpo getting a couple nights off to rest his knee.

Bledsoe was held in check in two recent matchups against the Heat, but he's been going off against virtually everybody else. He gets a favorable matchup tonight against a 76ers squad that ranks near the bottom of the league in scoring defense, so expect big production at a very reasonable price.

If you roster Bledsoe, you'll still have plenty of salary cap room to build a balanced roster that includes Grizzlies guard Tyreke Evans.

Evans has been putting up huge numbers in multiple categories recently. He fell just one rebound short of a triple-double on Monday and again threatened for one against the Knicks on Wednesday. He averaged over 45 points on FanDuel for those two contests.

He gets a dream matchup tonight against New Orleans, the third-worst scoring defense in the league. Expect him to push for a triple-double yet again, and lock him in as a high-floor option who could also threaten for 60 DFS points.

McClure is also targeting another star who is affordably-priced, but has an upside of well over 40 points on DraftKings and FanDuel because of an injury situation. Picks like these could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home empty-handed.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineup for Saturday? Visit SportsLine now to see the full NBA optimal tournament lineup for Saturday from a professional DFS player who has over $1 million in career winnings and who has cashed on multiple tournament rosters this season.