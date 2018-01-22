NBA DFS for January 22: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy basketball picks

Before you enter a daily fantasy basketball tournament for NBA action on Monday, January 22, you need to hear what professional DFS player Mike McClure has to say. McClure has more than $1 million in career DFS winnings and is off to a red-hot start this season, already cashing multiple tournament and cash game rosters.

He has been able to do all that thanks to some spot-on picks.

On Saturday, McClure was all over Heat point guard Wayne Ellington at $4,800 on FanDuel. The result: Ellington went off for a huge night that returned 32.5 FD points -- one of his best performances of the season.

For Monday, McClure is all over Bulls guard Jerian Grant as a strong value at just $5,600 on FanDuel and $4,900 on DraftKings.

Grant saw extended usage this weekend with Kris Dunn (head) out. He logged 26 minutes and had eight points, six rebounds and six assists. Grant's price remains low Monday night for a favorable matchup against the Pelicans, a team with one of the worst scoring defenses in the league.

Lock him in because Dunn has been ruled out for Monday and Grant could easily return 30-plus points on DraftKings, all at an extremely affordable price.

If you roster Grant, you'll still have plenty of salary cap room to build a balanced roster that includes Bucks point guard Eric Bledsoe, who is $8,300 on FanDuel and $8,200 on DraftKings.

Milwaukee's offense should utilize Bledsoe even more than normal with Giannis Antetokounmpo still out of the lineup due to knee soreness. The Bucks leaned on Bledsoe in a big way over the weekend as he saw 38 minutes with the "Greek Freak" on the shelf.

Bledsoe gets a dream matchup Monday against the Suns, who give up the most points in the NBA, and he could easily push for 50 DK points. Lock him in your DFS lineup and watch the points roll in for the revenge matchup for Bledsoe as he takes on his former team.

McClure is also targeting another star who is affordably priced, but has an upside of well over 50 points on DraftKings and FanDuel. Picks like these could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home empty-handed.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineup for Monday? Visit SportsLine now to see the full NBA optimal tournament lineup for Monday from a professional DFS player who has over $1 million in career winnings and who has cashed on multiple tournament rosters this season.