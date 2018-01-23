NBA DFS for January 23: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy basketball picks
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1M in winnings, gives optimal lineup advice
Before you enter a daily fantasy basketball tournament for NBA action on Tuesday, January 23, you need to hear what professional DFS player Mike McClure has to say. McClure has more than $1 million in career DFS winnings and is off to a red-hot start this season, already cashing multiple tournament and cash game rosters.
He has been able to do all that thanks to some spot-on picks.
On Monday, McClure locked in Bulls point guard Jerian Grant at $5,600 on FanDuel. The result: Grant absolutely went off with 22 points, 13 assists and five rebounds -- returning a whopping 50.5 points on FanDuel, easily his best performance of the season. Anybody who had him on their roster was well on their way to a huge DFS night.
For Tuesday, McClure is all over Spurs point guard Dejounte Murray, who is $4,800 on FanDuel and $4,600 on DraftKings.
Murray took over the starting job for Tony Parker over the weekend, and that might be a permanent move. Murray can score and dish out assists like a point guard, but he also has plenty of upside because of his ability to rebound. He's averaged 6.6 boards in his last five contests.
Murray has the potential to return big NBA DFS production on Tuesday at a very affordable price since he's getting starter's minutes against a struggling Cavaliers team.
Lock Murray in and you'll have plenty of room to stack him with star teammate LaMarcus Aldridge, who is $9,500 on FanDuel and $8,700 on DraftKings.
With Kawhi Leonard out indefinitely, the Spurs will be leaning on Aldridge to carry the offensive load even more than usual. His shot has been off recently, so his ownership could be down, but he's seen the floor for at least 37 minutes in his last three games.
He's produced back-to-back double-doubles, and has hit 45 points on DraftKings in three of his last four games. Lock him in against a struggling Cleveland squad that gives up 109.5 points per game and watch the DFS points roll in again tonight.
McClure is also targeting a sleeper pick who is under $6,000 on FanDuel and DraftKings, but has scored over 40 points on both sites multiple times in recent games. Picks like these could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home empty-handed.
So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineup for Tuesday? Visit SportsLine now to see the full NBA optimal tournament lineup for Tuesday from a professional DFS player who has over $1 million in career winnings and who has cashed on multiple tournament rosters this season.
