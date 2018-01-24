NBA DFS for January 24: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy basketball picks
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1M in winnings, gives optimal lineup advice
Before you enter a daily fantasy basketball tournament for NBA action on Wednesday, January 24, you need to hear what professional DFS player Mike McClure has to say. McClure has more than $1 million in career DFS winnings and is off to a red-hot start this season, already cashing multiple tournament and cash game rosters.
He has been able to do all that thanks to some spot-on picks.
On Tuesday, McClure locked in Knicks small forward Michael Beasley at just $4,800 on FanDuel. The result: Beasley went off with 21 points, four rebounds and four assists -- returning 31.8 points on FanDuel, one of his best performances of the season. Anybody who had him on their roster was well on their way to a huge DFS night.
For Wednesday, McClure is all over Clippers forward Montrezl Harrell, who is $4,900 on FanDuel and $4,700 on DraftKings.
Harrell has been filling in admirably for the injured DeAndre Jordan. He scored 23 points and grabbed six rebounds earlier this week against the Timberwolves, and with Jordan doubtful for Wednesday's game against the Celtics, Harrell has big upside at a very affordable price.
Lock him in now because once Jordan returns to the lineup, Harrell's DFS relevancy will take a huge hit.
Roster Harrell and you'll have plenty of room to build a star-studded NBA DFS lineup that includes Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns, who is $9,300 on FanDuel and $9,600 on DraftKings.
Towns is a double-double machine who is averaging 20 points and 12 rebounds this season. He also produces multiple assists and blocks in many games.
Guard Jimmy Butler is questionable for Minnesota's matchup at Portland on Wednesday, so if he doesn't go, or if he's less than 100 percent, the T'Wolves will be learning on Towns even more than normal. That could mean huge NBA DFS production, like when he dropped over 60 points on both FanDuel and DraftKings a week ago against Houston.
McClure is also targeting a sleeper pick who is under $5,500 on FanDuel and DraftKings, but scored almost 50 points on both sites his last time out. He's primed for another breakout performance on Wednesday. Picks like these could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home empty-handed.
So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineup for Wednesday? Visit SportsLine now to see the full NBA optimal tournament lineup for Wednesday from a professional DFS player who has over $1 million in career winnings and who has cashed on multiple tournament rosters this season.
