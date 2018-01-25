NBA DFS for January 25: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy basketball picks
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1M in winnings, gives optimal lineup advice
Before you enter a daily fantasy basketball tournament for NBA action on Thursday, January 25, you need to hear what professional DFS player Mike McClure has to say. McClure has more than $1 million in career DFS winnings and is off to a red-hot start this season, already cashing multiple tournament and cash game rosters.
He has been able to do all that thanks to some spot-on picks.
On Wednesday, McClure locked in Timberwolves shooting guard Andrew Wiggins at just $6,500 on FanDuel. The result: Wiggins went way over his season average and scored 24 points -- returning a strong 31.4 points on FanDuel in the process. Anybody who had him on their roster was well on their way to a huge DFS night.
For Thursday's four-game slate, McClure is all over Nuggets guard Will Barton, who is just $6,500 on FanDuel and $5,800 on DraftKings
With Gary Harris (foot) questionable for Thursday's game against the Knicks, that could mean even more productivity for Barton, giving him plenty of upside at a very affordable DFS price.
The Knicks give up 106.1 points per contest and may not have Kristaps Porzingis to help protect the rim, so Barton and the Nuggets will have plenty of opportunities to pile up points in what should be a high-scoring contest.
Roster Barton and you'll have plenty of room to build a star-studded NBA DFS lineup that includes Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns, who is $9,300 on FanDuel and $9,600 on DraftKings.
Towns had his double-double streak broken on Wednesday after 13 games, but he still averages 20 points and 12 rebounds for the season.
Guard Jimmy Butler (knee) is questionable for Minnesota's matchup at Golden State on Thursday, so if he doesn't go, or if he's less than 100 percent, the T'Wolves will be leaning on Towns even more than normal. That could mean huge NBA DFS production, like when he dropped over 60 points on both FanDuel and DraftKings a week ago against Houston.
McClure is also targeting another affordably-priced star who has been regularly going off for over 40 points on both DraftKings and FanDuel. He's primed for another breakout performance on Thursday. Picks like these could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home empty-handed.
So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineup for Thursday? Visit SportsLine now to see the full NBA optimal tournament lineup for Thursday from a professional DFS player who has over $1 million in career winnings and who has cashed on multiple tournament rosters this season.
