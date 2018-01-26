NBA DFS for January 26: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy basketball picks

Before you enter a daily fantasy basketball tournament for NBA action on Friday, January 26, you need to hear what professional DFS player Mike McClure has to say. McClure has more than $1 million in career DFS winnings and is off to a red-hot start this season, already cashing multiple tournament and cash game rosters.



He has been able to do all that thanks to some spot-on picks.



On Thursday, McClure locked in Wizards forward Markieff Morris at just $4,400 on FanDuel. The result: Morris scored 20 points and grabbed nine rebounds -- returning 36.8 points on FanDuel, one of his highest totals of the season. Anybody who had him on their roster was well on their way to a huge DFS night.



For Friday's huge 10-game slate, McClure is all over Bulls guard Zach LaVine, who is just $5,400 on FanDuel and $5,900 on DraftKings.



LaVine has worked his way back into the Chicago rotation slowly after coming off a torn ACL, but his usage and productivity have increased dramatically the last two games; he's seen an average of 24 minutes and 20 points.



He could easily push for 30 minutes on Friday and is a candidate to break out because the Lakers have one of the worst perimeter defenses in the NBA. This could be the perfect storm that allows LaVine to hit 40 or more points on DraftKings and FanDuel, providing high production at a tiny price.



Roster LaVine and you'll have plenty of room to build a lineup that includes Cavs forward LeBron James, who is $10,900 on FanDuel and $11,100 on DraftKings.



The Pacers are gaining on the Cavs in the Central Division quickly, so James will do everything he can to get a big win for Cleveland on Friday as the Cavs look to rebound from losing six of their last seven.



And last time these teams met, James went off for 27 points, 11 assists, eight rebounds and three steals, leading to over 60 points on DraftKings and FanDuel. He didn't even have a great shooting night in that matchup, so if he's on tonight, he could easily push for 70 or more points on the major DFS sites.



McClure is also targeting another value pick who is under $4,000 on both sites, but the stars have aligned for him to put up big numbers for practically free. Picks like these could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home empty-handed.



So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineup for Friday? Visit SportsLine now to see the full NBA optimal tournament lineup for Friday from a professional DFS player who has over $1 million in career winnings and who has cashed on multiple tournament rosters this season.