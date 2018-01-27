NBA DFS for January 27: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy basketball picks

Before you enter a daily fantasy basketball tournament for NBA action on Saturday, January 27, you need to hear what professional DFS player Mike McClure has to say. McClure has more than $1 million in career DFS winnings and is off to a red-hot start this season, already cashing multiple tournament and cash game rosters.



He has been able to do all that thanks to some spot-on picks.



On Friday, McClure locked in Cavs center Tristan Thompson for just $3,600 on FanDuel. The result: Thompson, who was a virtual non-factor in recent games, recorded a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds -- returning one of his best DFS performances of the year with 25.5 points on FanDuel.



Anybody who had him on their roster was well on their way to a huge DFS night.



For Saturday's slate, McClure is all over Celtics guard Terry Rozier as a huge value pick at $3,800 on FanDuel and $4,600 on DraftKings.



Marcus Smart (hand) is out a couple weeks for Boston and Rozier, who topped 30 points on FanDuel helping fill in for Smart against the Clippers earlier this week, should be one of the biggest beneficiaries.



The Celtics take on Golden State on Saturday in what should be a high-scoring matchup. Look for Rozier to again push for at least 30 points on both DraftKings and FanDuel as Boston looks to keep pace with the league's highest-scoring offense.



Roster Rozier and you'll have plenty of room to build a lineup that includes a huge star like Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns, who is $9,600 on FanDuel and $9,800 on DraftKings.



Towns gets a dream matchup against a Brooklyn squad that is ranked 24th in the league in scoring defense, giving up an average of 108.8 points.



Towns, who is a double-double machine, is a threat to put up huge numbers in multiple categories just like he did against the Warriors on Thursday when he scored 31 points, grabbed 11 rebounds and even dished out five assists. He can also pile up blocks in a hurry like when he swatted five shots against Houston last week.



He's one of the top overall plays on Saturday night's slate, so lock him in and watch the DFS points roll in.



McClure is also targeting another value pick who is under $6,000 on both sites, but put up almost 50 points on DraftKings in his last game. He's in line to go off again tonight. Picks like these could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home empty-handed.



So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineup for Saturday? Visit SportsLine now to see the full NBA optimal tournament lineup for Saturday from a professional DFS player who has over $1 million in career winnings and who has cashed on multiple tournament rosters this season.