NBA DFS for January 29: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy basketball picks

Before you enter a daily fantasy basketball tournament for NBA action on Monday, Jan. 29, you need to hear what professional DFS player Mike McClure has to say. McClure has more than $1 million in career DFS winnings and is off to a red-hot start this season, already cashing multiple tournament and cash game rosters.

He has been able to do all that thanks to some spot-on picks.

On Sunday, McClure locked in Spurs guard Dejounte Murray for just $5,800 on FanDuel. The result: Murray was perfect from the field and scored 14 points, grabbed 10 rebounds and dished out six assists -- returning one of his best DFS performances of the season with 35.5 points on FanDuel.

Anybody who had him on their roster was well on their way to a huge DFS night.

For Monday, McClure is all over Grizzlies point guard Mario Chalmers, who is just $3,600 on FanDuel and $4,700 on DraftKings.

Chalmers went off for a double-double (17 points, 10 rebounds) that led to 44 points on DraftKings is his most recent outing.

With Mike Conley (heel) done for the season and Tyreke Evans (illness) questionable for Monday's game against Phoenix, Chalmers again has sky-high upside. Phoenix has the worst scoring defense in the league, so look for big DFS production from Chalmers.

Roster Chalmers and you'll have plenty of room to build a lineup that includes a huge star like Timberwolves guard Jimmy Butler, who is $9,400 on both DraftKings and FanDuel.

Butler erased any concerns about his knee injury over the weekend with a big 42.50-point performance on DraftKings against Brooklyn. On Monday, he gets a matchup against the Hawks, the 23rd-ranked team in the league in scoring defense.

Minnesota guard Jeff Teague is battling a sore ankle and is questionable, so if he's limited or can't go, look for the Wolves to lean on Butler even more than usual.

McClure is also targeting another value pick who is under $6,000 on DraftKings and FanDuel, but has dropped over 35 points on both sites multiple times in recent weeks. He's in line to go off again tonight. Picks like these could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home empty-handed.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineup for Monday? Visit SportsLine now to see the full NBA optimal tournament lineup for Monday from a professional DFS player who has over $1 million in career winnings and who has cashed on multiple tournament rosters this season.