NBA DFS for January 31: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy basketball picks

Before you enter a daily fantasy basketball tournament for NBA action on Wednesday, January 31, you need to hear what professional DFS player Mike McClure has to say. McClure has more than $1 million in career DFS winnings and is off to a red-hot start this season, already cashing multiple tournament and cash game rosters.



He has been able to do all that thanks to some spot-on picks.



On Tuesday, McClure locked in Jazz point guard Ricky Rubio at just $5,100 on FanDuel. The result: Rubio went off with 23 points, 11 assists and five rebounds -- returning his best performance of the season with 45.5 points on FanDuel.



Anybody who had him on their roster was well on their way to a huge NBA DFS night.



For Wednesday, McClure is all over Cavs guard Dwyane Wade as a value pick at just $4,100 on FanDuel and $4,700 on DraftKings.



After missing several games for personal reasons, Wade played well in his return to the lineup on Tuesday, producing 37 points on DraftKings after he scored 18 points, grabbed eight rebounds and had five assists against Detroit.



On Wednesday, he has a big matchup against the Heat, his former team, so you can expect him to be locked in and ready to go off for big numbers. Cleveland will also need Wade's offense even more now that Kevin Love (hand) will miss an extended period of time.



Roster Wade and you'll have plenty of room to add a huge star like Celtics guard Kyrie Irving, who is $8,900 on FanDuel and $9,000 on DraftKings.



Irving is on a hot streak of five straight games with 40 or more points on FanDuel. During that span, he's been getting it done in several statistical categories, including 31.4 points, 5.2 assists and 4.6 rebounds -- numbers all higher than his season averages.



On Wednesday, Irving faces a mediocre Knicks defense that gives up an average of 105.9 points and doesn't have anybody who can shut him down. New York is in the bottom 10 in the league in DFS points given up against opposing point guards. Lock in Irving and watch the points continue to rain down.



McClure is also targeting another value pick who recently went off for almost 50 points on FanDuel and DraftKings, but is still priced under $6,000 on both sites. He's in a prime position to explode again on Wednesday. Picks like these could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.



So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineup for Wednesday? Visit SportsLine now to see the full NBA optimal tournament lineup for Wednesday from a professional DFS player who has over $1 million in career winnings and who has cashed on multiple tournament rosters this season.