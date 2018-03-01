NBA DFS for March 1: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy basketball picks

Before you enter a daily fantasy basketball tournament for NBA action on Thursday, you need to hear what professional DFS player Mike McClure has to say. McClure has more than $1 million in career DFS winnings and is rolling through the NBA season, already cashing multiple tournament and cash game rosters.



He has been able to do all that thanks to some spot-on picks.



On Wednesday, McClure locked in Grizzlies forward JaMychal Green at just $5,300 on FanDuel and $5,400 on DraftKings. The result: he went off for 12 points and 12 boards -- returning over 30 points on both sites, all for practically free.



For Thursday's slate, McClure is all over Kings forward Skal Labissiere as a value pick at $5,200 on FanDuel and $4,500 on DraftKings.



Labissiere is averaging 13 points over his past two games and gets a mouthwatering matchup against the Nets, who rank in the bottom half of the league in scoring defense. His price has bumped up a bit from recent weeks, but he still has a strong chance to pay it off in what should be a high-scoring game.



If you roster Labissiere, you'll have plenty of cap room for a huge star like LeBron James, who is $12,200 on FanDuel and $11,900 on DraftKings.



James gets an ideal matchup against a 76ers squad that has struggled to guard him. In his last game against Philadelphia, he exploded for a triple-double with 30 points, 13 rebounds and 13 assists.



With James, there's a solid floor of about 40 points on DraftKings or FanDuel each night, but he's also a threat to go off for 70 or more, just like he did earlier this season against Minnesota. Lock him in as one of the top overall plays on Thursday.



McClure is also targeting a guard who has been exploding for massive numbers recently and gets a dream matchup on Thursday. The stars are aligning for him to go for 40, even 50 points on DraftKings and FanDuel, and he comes at a price that won't break the bank. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.



So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineup for Thursday? Visit SportsLine now to see the full NBA optimal tournament lineup for Thursday from a professional DFS player who has over $1 million in career winnings and cashed multiple tournament rosters this season.