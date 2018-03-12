NBA DFS for March 12: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy basketball picks

Before you enter a daily fantasy basketball tournament for NBA action Monday, you need to hear what professional DFS player Mike McClure has to say. McClure has more than $1 million in career DFS winnings and is rolling through the NBA season, already cashing multiple tournament and cash game rosters.

He has been able to do all that thanks to some spot-on picks.

On Sunday, McClure locked in Rockets guard Chris Paul at $8,200 on FanDuel. The result: Paul went off for 24 points, 12 assists and five rebounds -- returning almost 50 points on FanDuel in what was his best DFS performance in the past month. Anyone who rostered him was well on their way to a profitable NBA DFS night.

For Monday's slate, McClure is all over Spurs center Pau Gasol at $6,000 on FanDuel and $5,700 on DraftKings.

Gasol has put up multiple performances of 50-plus DFS points recently and is in line to put big numbers again Monday as the short-handed Spurs take on the Rockets in a huge Western Conference showdown.

San Antonio will be without Manu Ginobili (rest) and LaMarcus Aldridge (knee), meaning the Spurs will need to lean on Gasol more than normal. He has double-double upside Monday.

If you roster Gasol, you'll have plenty of cap room for a big-time scorer like Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum, who is $7,300 on FanDuel and $6,600 on DraftKings.

McCollum has been seeing close to 40 minutes in recent games and that has led to some big production.

He has hit five 3-pointers in back-to-back games and is coming off a a 30-point night against the Warriors. He also regularly produces several rebounds and assists, so lock him in as a strong play and watch the DFS points roll in from all over the place as the Blazers take on the Heat.

McClure is also targeting a player who has been producing big numbers recently and gets a favorable matchup on Monday. The stars are aligning for him to score 50 or even 60 points on FanDuel and DraftKings, and he comes at a price that won't completely break the bank. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal DFS lineup for Monday? Visit SportsLine now to see the full NBA optimal tournament lineup for Monday from a professional DFS player who has over $1 million in career winnings and cashed multiple tournament rosters this season.