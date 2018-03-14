NBA DFS for March 14: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy basketball picks
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1M in winnings, gives optimal lineup advice
Before you enter a daily fantasy basketball tournament for NBA action Wednesday, you need to hear what professional DFS player Mike McClure has to say. McClure has more than $1 million in career DFS winnings and is rolling through the NBA season, already cashing multiple tournament and cash game rosters.
He has been able to do all that thanks to some spot-on picks.
On Tuesday, McClure locked in Pelicans guard Rajon Rondo at under $6,000 on FanDuel. The result: Rondo absolutely exploded with 17 assists, 12 points and five steals and rebounds -- returning a whopping 55.5 DFS points.
For Wednesday's slate, McClure is all over Lakers guard Lonzo Ball at $7,300 on FanDuel and $7,600 on DraftKings
Ball has been logging close to 40 minutes per night recently and has put up strong numbers in multiple categories over his last three games, averaging 8.3 points, 7.6 assists, 6.7 rebounds and 2.7 steals during that span. Numbers like that add up to 30 or 40 DFS point evenings in a hurry, and Ball still comes at a price that won't break the bank.
Oddsmakers are calling for a shootout tonight against the Warriors, setting the over-under for total points at 225.5 -- easily the highest of the evening. Lock in Ball and look for him to produce in a huge way.
If you roster Ball, you'll have plenty of cap room for a big-time scorer like Warriors guard Klay Thompson, who is $6,700 on both sites.
With Steph Curry (ankle) on the shelf tonight, the Warriors will be leaning on Thompson in a huge way tonight. Thompson has nailed seven from beyond the arc over his past two games and is averaging 23 points during that span. He has a great chance to match, or exceed, that number as the short-handed Warriors take on a shaky Lakers defense this evening.
McClure is also targeting a player who has been producing massive numbers recently and has a dream matchup tonight. The stars are aligning for him to go for 60, even 70 DFS points tonight. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.
So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal DFS lineup for Wednesday? Visit SportsLine now to see the full NBA optimal tournament lineup for Wednesday from a professional DFS player who has over $1 million in career winnings and cashed multiple tournament rosters this season.
