NBA DFS for March 15: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy basketball picks

Before you enter a daily fantasy basketball tournament for NBA action Thursday, you need to hear what professional DFS player Mike McClure has to say. McClure has more than $1 million in career DFS winnings and is rolling through the NBA season, already cashing multiple tournament and cash game rosters.

He has been able to do all that thanks to some spot-on picks.

On Wednesday, McClure locked in Celtics guard Terry Rozier at $7,300 on FanDuel. The result: Rozier returned a huge stat line that included 21 points, nine assists and five rebounds -- leading to a whopping 53.5 DFS points, his second-highest total of the season. Anybody who had him in their lineups was well on their way to a winning DFS night.

For Thursday's slate, McClure is all over Jazz forward Derrick Favors at $5,500 on FanDuel and $5,100 on DraftKings.

He's been averaging close to 10 points and six rebounds per night in recent games, but his upside is huge tonight in a matchup against the Phoenix Suns, the team with the worst scoring defense in the NBA. Lock him in at an extremely affordable price and look for a nice return at a price that will allow you to build your roster up with stars.

If you roster Favors, you'll have plenty of room for a big-time scorer like Clippers shooting guard Lou Williams, who is $7,300 on FanDuel and $7,600 on DraftKings.

Williams should thrive in a fast-paced game tonight against the Rockets. Oddsmakers are calling for a high-scoring matchup, setting the over-under for total points at 224.5 -- easily the highest of the evening in the NBA.

He's scored at least 25 points in three of his last four games. The Clippers are leaning on him in a big way as they look to keep pace in the Western Conference playoff standings. They'll need him to go off again this evening to stay in contention against the Rockets.

