NBA DFS for March 16: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy basketball picks
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1M in winnings, gives optimal lineup advice
Before you enter a daily fantasy basketball tournament for NBA action Friday, you need to hear what professional DFS player Mike McClure has to say. McClure has more than $1 million in career DFS winnings and is rolling through the NBA season, already cashing multiple tournament and cash game rosters.
He has been able to do all that thanks to some spot-on picks.
On Thursday, McClure locked in Knicks forward Michael Beasley at $5,100 on FanDuel. The result: Beasley went off for 24 points, 13 rebounds and seven assists -- returning a whopping 53.1 points on FanDuel, his highest total of the season. Anybody who had him in their lineups was well on their way to a winning NBA DFS night.
For Friday's slate, McClure is all over Heat forward James Johnson, who is $4,700 on FanDuel and $5,200 on DraftKings.
Johnson flirted with a triple-double in his last game, recording 18 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists against the Kings. He's been regularly putting up big numbers in all three categories, which means more points for your DraftKings and FanDuel lineups.
On Friday night, he gets a dream matchup against a shaky Lakers defense that gives up over 110 points per game, so look for him to explode, all at a small price.
If you roster Johnson, you'll have plenty of room for a huge star like Warriors forward Kevin Durant, who is $11,400 on FanDuel and $11,800 on DraftKings.
The Warriors will be without Klay Thompson and Steph Curry on Friday against the Kings, leaving plenty of opportunities for Durant to go for huge numbers against a below-average Sacramento defense.
And with Golden State on a back-to-back, coach Steve Kerr was conservative with Durant on Thursday, playing him only 35 minutes. That should mean extended minutes on Friday and huge numbers for your fantasy basketball team.
McClure is also targeting a breakout player who has been producing massive numbers recently and has a dream matchup on Friday. The stars are aligning for him to go for 40, even 50 points on DraftKings and FanDuel, and he comes at a very affordable price. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.
So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal DFS lineup for Friday? Visit SportsLine now to see the full NBA optimal tournament lineup for Friday from a professional DFS player who has over $1 million in career winnings and cashed multiple tournament rosters this season.
-
WATCH: LeBron and Lue get in argument
Cleveland's superstar and coach got heated on the bench in a losing effort to the Blazers
-
Report: C's Smart to have thumb surgery
Marcus Smart isn't taking any chances with his thumb injury, but he could be back for the...
-
NBA Rookie Rankings: Simmons on top
Numbers were down across the board this week, which makes you wonder if fatigue is setting...
-
How to watch Heat vs. Lakers
The Heat will try to rebound out West while the Lakers seek to continue their winning ways
-
Why Gobert deserves DPOY consideration
Rudy Gobert is a legit Defensive Player of the Year candidate you hear little about
-
How to watch Clippers vs. Thunder
The Clippers and Thunder are currently in a tight Western Conference playoff race