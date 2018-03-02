NBA DFS for March 2: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy basketball picks
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1M in winnings, gives optimal lineup advice
Before you enter a daily fantasy basketball tournament for NBA action on Friday, you need to hear what professional DFS player Mike McClure has to say. McClure has more than $1 million in career DFS winnings and is rolling through the NBA season, already cashing multiple tournament and cash game rosters.
He has been able to do all that thanks to some spot-on picks.
On Thursday, McClure locked in Heat guard Dwyane Wade at just $4,600 on FanDuel and $5,000 on DraftKings. The result: Wade went off for 25 points in 26 minutes -- returning over 30 points on both sites, all for practically free.
For Friday's slate, McClure is all over Knicks guard Trey Burke as a value pick at $5,400 on FanDuel and $5,100 on DraftKings.
Burke is averaging 38.8 points on FanDuel over his last three games and gets a dream matchup on Friday against the Clippers, who rank in the bottom half of the league in scoring defense. His price has bumped up a bit from recent weeks, but he still has a strong chance to pay it off in what should be a high-scoring game.
If you roster Burke, you'll have plenty of cap room for a stud like Blake Griffin, who is just $7,400 on FanDuel and DraftKings.
He gets an ideal matchup against a Magic squad that is allowing opponents to score over 110 points per game. Orlando, which is mired in a seven-game losing skid, allowed Thunder forward Paul George to put up a big stat line against them earlier this week.
Griffin is always a threat to go off on any given night, just like he did earlier this season against Minnesota when he hit 70 points on DraftKings. Lock him in as one of the top overall plays on Friday.
McClure is also targeting a forward who has been exploding for massive numbers recently and gets a dream matchup on Friday. The stars are aligning for him to go for 40, even 50 points on DraftKings and FanDuel, and he comes at a price that won't break the bank. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.
So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineup for Friday? Visit SportsLine now to see the full NBA optimal tournament lineup for Friday from a professional DFS player who has over $1 million in career winnings and cashed multiple tournament rosters this season.
