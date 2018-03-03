NBA DFS for March 3: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy basketball picks

Before you enter a daily fantasy basketball tournament for NBA action on Saturday, you need to hear what professional DFS player Mike McClure has to say. McClure has more than $1 million in career DFS winnings and is rolling through the NBA season, already cashing multiple tournament and cash game rosters.



He has been able to do all that thanks to some spot-on picks.



On Friday, McClure locked in Suns guard Devin Booker at $8,800 on FanDuel and $8,400 on DraftKings. The result: Booker exploded for 39 points and eight assists -- returning over 56 points on both sites. Anyone who rostered him was well on their way to a profitable NBA DFS night.



For Saturday's slate, McClure is all over Spurs forward Rudy Gay as a value pick at $4,800 on FanDuel and $5,700 on DraftKings.



Gay is coming off one of his best performances of the season. He scored 19 points in just 24 minutes against the Pelicans and gets a dream matchup on Saturday against the Lakers, who rank in the bottom half of the NBA in scoring defense. He has a strong chance to put up big numbers again in what should be a high-scoring affair.



If you roster Gay, you'll have plenty of cap room for a huge star like Russell Westbrook, who is $11,200 on both FanDuel and DraftKings.



He gets an ideal matchup against a Trail Blazers squad that has struggled to guard him. In his last meeting against Portland, Westbrook went off for 22 points, 12 assists and nine rebounds, producing over 60 points on DraftKings.



With Westbrook, there's a solid floor of about 40 points on DraftKings or FanDuel each night, but he's also a threat to go off for 70 or more, just like he did on Friday against Phoenix. Lock him in as one of the top overall plays on Saturday.



McClure is also targeting a guard who has been producing massive numbers recently and gets a mouthwatering matchup on Saturday. The stars are aligning for him to score at least 30 points on FanDuel and DraftKings for the third straight game, and he comes at a price that won't break the bank. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.



So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineup for Saturday? Visit SportsLine now to see the full NBA optimal tournament lineup for Saturday from a professional DFS player who has over $1 million in career winnings and cashed multiple tournament rosters this season.