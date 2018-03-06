NBA DFS for March 6: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy basketball picks

Before you enter a daily fantasy basketball tournament for NBA action Tuesday, you need to see what professional DFS player Mike McClure has to say. McClure has more than $1 million in career DFS winnings and is rolling through the NBA season, already cashing multiple tournament and cash game rosters.



He has been able to do all that thanks to some spot-on picks.



On Monday, McClure locked in Cavs forward Larry Nance Jr. for under $6,000 on FanDuel and DraftKings: The result: Nance went off almost 50 points on both DraftKings and FanDuel -- one of his best performances of the season.



For Tuesday's slate, McClure is all over Heat guard Dwyane Wade as a value play at $4,900 on FanDuel and $5,300 on DraftKings.



Wade has settled in with the second unit in Miami. He's averaged 18.8 points over his last four contests and has returned a pair of 30-plus point performances on FanDuel and DraftKings during that span.



His salary, meanwhile, has remained around $5,000 on both sites. He has a ton of value at that price point because he's also a big producer of rebounds, steals and assists. In what should be a highly-competitive matchup against the Wizards on Tuesday, expect Miami to lean heavily on Wade's veteran presence.



If you roster Wade, you'll have plenty of cap room for a big star like Paul George of the Oklahoma City Thunder, who is $8,600 on FanDuel and $8,500 on DraftKings.



George has a fast-paced matchup against the Rockets on Tuesday that has one of the highest over-unders for total points of the slate at 221.5.



He's been a regular contributor of 40-plus points on DraftKings and FanDuel in recent weeks and hit 60 several times this season as well. Lock him in as one of the top overall plays on Tuesday and watch the DFS points roll in.



McClure is also targeting a player who has been exploding for big numbers recently and gets an eye-popping matchup on Tuesday. The stars are aligning for him to go for 40, even 50 points on DraftKings and FanDuel, and he comes at a price that won't break the bank. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.



So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal DFS lineup for Tuesday? Visit SportsLine now to see the full NBA optimal tournament lineup for Tuesday from a professional DFS player who has over $1 million in career winnings and cashed multiple tournament rosters this season.