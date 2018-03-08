NBA DFS for March 8: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy basketball picks

Before you enter a daily fantasy basketball tournament for NBA action on Thursday, you need to see what professional DFS player Mike McClure has to say. McClure has more than $1 million in career DFS winnings and is rolling through the NBA season, already cashing multiple tournament and cash game rosters.



He has been able to do all that thanks to some spot-on picks.



On Wednesday, McClure locked in Pistons forward Reggie Bullock at $4,700 on FanDuel. The result: Bullock scored 21 points and dished out four assists, returning almost 30 points on FanDuel -- his highest total in over a month.



For Thursday's slate, McClure is all over Suns forward T.J Warren, who is $6,500 on both sites.



Warren has been a regular 30- to 40-point contributor on DraftKings and FanDuel because he's a virtual lock to score in double-figures and he averages 5.1 rebounds.



He's taken his scoring to an even higher level recently, averaging a whopping 23.7 points in his last six outings -- four points higher than his full-season average. Lock him in at a price that is still very affordable and look for big numbers on Thursday.



If you roster Warren, you'll have plenty of cap room to stack him with high-scoring teammate Devin Booker, who is $8,200 on FanDuel and $8,900 on DraftKings.



Booker averages 25.2 points on the season, but he's put up 32.8 over his last five games, including three performances of 34 or more. He's also dished out at least five assists in three of those games, giving you even more upside on FanDuel and DraftKings.



The Suns get a matchup against a top-10 defense in Oklahoma City, but the pace of the game should be lightning-quick. Oddsmakers have set the over-under for total points at 228, the highest of Thursday's slate, so look for Booker to pile up DFS points in a hurry.



