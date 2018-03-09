NBA DFS for March 9: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy basketball picks

Before you enter a daily fantasy basketball tournament for NBA action on Friday, you need to see what professional DFS player Mike McClure has to say. McClure has more than $1 million in career DFS winnings and is rolling through the NBA season, already cashing multiple tournament and cash game rosters.



On Thursday, McClure locked in Suns guard Devin Booker at $8,200 on FanDuel. The result: Booker scored 30 and returned almost 40 points on FanDuel in the process -- one of his best performances in the last month.



For Friday's slate, McClure is all over Pelicans forward Nikola Mirotic, who is $6,700 on FanDuel and $7,000 on DraftKings.



Mirotic has been a steady option recently, returning three consecutive games with at least 30 points on both FanDuel and DraftKings. He's averaged 25 points and 7.3 rebounds during that span.



His price, however, remains affordable on both sites for Friday's matchup against the Washington Wizards -- a game with an over-under of 220.5. Expect him to have plenty of opportunities to pay off his salary.



If you roster Mirotic, you'll have plenty of cap room to stack him with a superstar like Kevin Durant, who is $9,800 on FanDuel and $8,900 on DraftKings.



Durant is coming off an explosive night where he collected over 65 points on DraftKings and FanDuel thanks to 37 points, 11 rebounds, four assists and four blocks.



Even with Golden State's star-studded roster, Durant is still pushing for almost 40 minutes per night, and with Stephen Curry day-to-day (ankle), he's in position to go off for massive numbers again on Friday.



