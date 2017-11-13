NBA DFS for Nov. 13: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy basketball picks

Before you enter enter a daily fantasy basketball tournament for NBA action Monday night, you need to hear what professional DFS player Mike McClure has to say.



McClure has more than $1 million in career DFS winnings and is off to a red-hot start this season, already cashing multiple tournament and cash game rosters.



He has been able to do all that thanks to some spot-on picks.



He was all over 76ers forward Dario Saric on Saturday night. The result? Saric easily topped his season average and piled up 14 points, three rebounds, and three assists. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge DFS payoff.



Now McClure has exhaustively studied the matchups, injuries, and projected lineups for Monday night and locked in his optimal DFS lineup. And he's sharing it over at SportsLine.



One player McClure absolutely loves: Lakers point guard Lonzo Ball. He has a dream matchup on Monday against the Suns. The pace will be fast and Ball's production has been heating up recently. The star rookie out of UCLA recorded a triple-double over the weekend against the Bucks.



McClure says Ball is a candidate to put up similar numbers again against Phoenix. Get him in your lineup before his price starts skyrocketing in the coming days.



Ball is a value at $7,600 on FanDuel, leaving you room to get some huge names on your roster such as Kevin Durant. Steph Curry is questionable for a matchup against the Magic on Monday. Durant, a stat-sheet stuffer who averages 25.2 points, 4.9 assists, and 7.5 rebounds per game, should be able to match, if not exceed, those numbers if Curry sits or is limited in any way.



Some are jumping all over Giannis Antetokounmpo tonight, but McClure says take the $2,000 discount and get Durant in your lineup instead.



McClure is also targeting another big name to pair with Durant. This player has a juicy matchup against a shaky defense, and McClure projects him to score around 1.2 fantasy points per minute. Picks like these could be the difference between cashing in huge on your tournament rosters or finishing with nothing.



So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineup for Monday and which star is set to go off tonight? Visit SportsLine now to see the full NBA optimal tournament lineup for Monday from a professional DFS player who has over $1 million in career winnings and who has cashed on multiple tournament rosters this season.