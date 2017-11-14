NBA DFS for Nov. 14: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy basketball picks

Before you enter enter a daily fantasy basketball tournament for NBA action Tuesday night, you need to hear what professional DFS player Mike McClure has to say.



McClure has more than $1 million in career DFS winnings and is off to a red-hot start this season, already cashing multiple tournament and cash game rosters.



He has been able to do all that thanks to some spot-on picks.



He was all over Warriors guard Shaun Livingston on Monday night. With Steph Curry questionable heading into the game, McClure advised that DFS players lock in Livingston at the near-minimum price of $3,100 on FanDuel. The result? Curry sat and Livingston stepped up, scoring a season-high 16 points and adding six assists and a pair of rebounds. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge DFS payoff.



Now McClure has exhaustively studied the matchups, injuries, and projected lineups for Tuesday night and locked in his optimal DFS lineup. And he's sharing it over at SportsLine.



One player McClure absolutely loves: Rockets forward Trevor Ariza. On a night with just three games on the slate, Ariza is one of the top available options at his position, but he still comes at an affordable price that will allow you to build a balanced roster.



Ariza is averaging 10.0 points and 4.9 rebounds per game this season, but his recent production has topped those marks. During the Rockets' current six-game winning streak, Ariza has been on fire, averaging 13.8 points and 5.3 rebounds. McClure says he's close to a must-play option on Tuesday.



Ariza is a great value at $5,700 on FanDuel and $5,100 on DraftKings, leaving you room for a huge name like Kyrie Irving.

It's a dream matchup against the Nets tonight for Irving and the Celtics. Their poor defense, combined with a fast pace of play, is the perfect scenario for the star point guard to pile up DFS production.



Irving averages 20.3 points, 5.2 assists, and 3.1 rebounds per game and he should be able to match, if not exceed, those numbers on Tuesday. SportsLine's Projection Model has him exceeding his average in points by scoring 22 and dishing out six assists.



McClure is also targeting another huge name to pair with Irving. He's projecting this player to see huge minutes and production against a team that has nobody who can defend him well. Picks like these could be the difference between cashing in huge on your tournament rosters or finishing with nothing.



So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineup for Tuesday and which star will go off tonight? Visit SportsLine now to see the full NBA optimal tournament lineup for Tuesday from a professional DFS player who has over $1 million in career winnings and who has cashed on multiple tournament rosters this season.