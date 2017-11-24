NBA DFS for Nov. 24: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy basketball picks

Before you enter a daily fantasy basketball tournament for NBA action Friday night, you need to hear what professional DFS player Mike McClure has to say. McClure has more than $1 million in career DFS winnings and is off to a red-hot start this season, already cashing multiple tournament and cash game rosters.

He has been able to do all that thanks to some spot-on picks.

On Wednesday, McClure identified Clippers forward Wesley Johnson as a steal at just $4,600 on FanDuel. The result? Johnson exploded with 24 points, returning strong value for anybody who put him on their roster at a tiny price.

For the Black Friday slate, McClure is all over Pelicans guard Rajon Rondo as a value pick. At just $5,500 on FanDuel, you get a player with a dream matchup in an up-tempo game against the Suns -- one of the worst defensive squads in the NBA.

Rondo's production has been disappointing at times this season, and there are certainly some concerns about usage rate with Anthony Davis and DeMarcus Cousins on the floor. But McClure says to not be deterred because Rondo thrives in fast-paced games like this where he can pile up points, assists and rebounds.

Lock Rondo in and look for him to hit 19 DK points for the fifth straight game.

And with the salary cap room you save on Rondo, you'll have room to load up on some big stars such as Knicks forward Kristaps Porzingis ($9,300 on FanDuel, $8,900 on DraftKings).

Porzingis is on a tear right now with back-to-back games of over 40 DK points. He scored 22 points and grabbed 12 rebounds against Toronto earlier this week, and piled up 25 points and seven boards against the Clippers before that.

Now he gets an insanely good matchup against the Hawks -- a team McClure says is a "mess" on the defensive end. Look for huge production from Porzingis again as he anchors your DFS lineup Friday night.

McClure is also targeting a superstar guard who is due for a massive bounce-back performance. He has a tremendously high floor in a matchup against an extremely weak defensive squad. Find out who it is over at SportsLine. Picks like these could be the difference in winning your tournament or finishing with nothing.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineup for Friday? Visit SportsLine now to see the full NBA optimal tournament lineup for Friday from a professional DFS player who has over $1 million in career winnings and who has cashed on multiple tournament rosters this season.