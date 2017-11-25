NBA DFS for Nov. 25: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy basketball picks

Before you enter a daily fantasy basketball tournament for NBA action Saturday night, you need to hear what professional DFS player Mike McClure has to say. McClure has more than $1 million in career DFS winnings and is off to a red-hot start this season, already cashing multiple tournament and cash game rosters.

He has been able to do all that thanks to some spot-on picks.

On Friday, McClure identified Knicks forward Tim Hardaway Jr. as a steal at just $6,600 on FanDuel. The result? Hardaway Jr. exploded with 22 points, five assists, three rebounds and a blocked shot, returning 33.1 DFS points. Anybody who had him on their roster was well on their way to a profitable evening.

For Saturday, McClure is all over Wizards guard Tim Frazier, who is an extreme value pick at just $3,000 on FanDuel and $3,600 on DraftKings.

Frazier is a player that you might not even be thinking about, but with Wizards point guard John Wall out of the lineup, McClure calls him a "must play."

He could easily see over 30 minutes on the floor, and while there's not much precedent for strong DFS production from him this year, he's a strong candidate to be a breakout player who will easily cover his microscopic price tag.

If you get him in your lineup, you'll have plenty of salary cap room to load your roster up with studs such as Pelicans center DeMarcus Cousins. The Pelicans face the Golden State Warriors tonight in a game that has the highest Over-Under of the evening at 227.5 points.

And the Warriors very well might be without Kevin Durant, who is listed as doubtful. That'll leave them undermanned to battle the New Orleans front court of Cousins and Anthony Davis. McClure says that Cousins is set to be the bigger beneficiary of matchup issues, and sees him piling up huge DFS points this evening.

Cousins has scored at least 40 DFS points on FanDuel in all but one game this year, and he's a great bet to hit 50 or more this evening. Lock him in your lineup and watch the DFS points roll in as he takes advantage of his matchup tonight.

