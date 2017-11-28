NBA DFS for Nov. 28: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy basketball picks

Before you enter a daily fantasy basketball tournament for NBA action Tuesday night, you need to hear what professional DFS player Mike McClure has to say. McClure has more than $1 million in career DFS winnings and is off to a red-hot start this season, already cashing multiple tournament and cash game rosters.

He has been able to do all that thanks to some spot-on picks.

On Monday, McClure identified Clippers guard Lou Williams as a strong play because of a juicy matchup with a shaky Lakers permitter defense. The result: Williams, who was an affordable $7,300 on FanDuel, completely went off with a season-high 42 points, four rebounds and three assists -- returning an insane 50.3 DFS points. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a profitable evening.

For Tuesday, McClure has identified Timberwolves forward Taj Gibson ($5,300) as a huge steal on FanDuel. McClure says Gibson is playing big minutes and has seen a noticeable increase in usage. Jump on him now before his price is inflated to the point that all value is gone.

Gibson has played at least 37 minutes the last three games, including an outing against the Magic in which he scored 24 points and reeled in nine rebounds.

Gibson is a steal at $5,300, which allows you to roster a big name like Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo ($11,800). McClure says he has the highest floor of any player on Tuesday's NBA slate since LeBron James is playing the second half of a back-to-back.

Antetokounmpo had 47.1 FD points the last time out and hasn't scored fewer than 40 in a game this season. He's an excellent pivot off James.

McClure is also targeting a forward who's upside is sky-high tonight. Picks like these could be the difference between winning your NBA DFS tournaments and cash games or going home empty-handed.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineup for Tuesday? Visit SportsLine now to see the full NBA optimal tournament lineup for Tuesday from a professional DFS player who has over $1 million in career winnings and who has cashed on multiple tournament rosters this season.