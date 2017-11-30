NBA DFS for Nov. 30: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy basketball picks

Before you enter a daily fantasy basketball tournament for NBA action Thursday night, you need to hear what professional DFS player Mike McClure has to say. McClure has more than $1 million in career DFS winnings and is off to a red-hot start this season, already cashing multiple tournament and cash game rosters.

He has been able to do all that thanks to some spot-on picks.

On Wednesday, McClure put Mavericks forward Harrison Barnes in his lineup, saying he was "in a great spot" against a depleted Brooklyn squad. The result? Barnes had 17 points, eight boards and six assists, returning 40.6 DFS points -- one of his most productive games of the season. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a profitable evening.

For Thursday, McClure has identified Jazz guard Ricky Rubio, who is just $5,500 on FanDuel and $5,700 on DraftKings, as a top value play.

Rubio averages 13.0 points and 5.1 assists per game, but he could be in line for even bigger numbers on Thursday night in a pace-up game the Clippers.

McClure says the Clippers aren't the same defensive threat this season because of injuries and offseason changes. And with Rodney Hood out for Utah, look for Rubio to get even more opportunities to pile up DFS points. His price has dipped in recent weeks, so take advantage of the bargain while you still can.

If you roster Rubio, you'll have plenty of salary cap room to load up on a huge star like LeBron James, who is $12,000.

James got tossed from a game for the first time in his career earlier this week, but that might actually work to his advantage tonight against the Hawks. He had been logging playoff-like minutes for Cleveland, but got some rest in because of the ejection.

Expect him to be fresh and ready to pile up a ton of DFS points in a favorable matchup with the Hawks on Thursday. McClure advises that you put "The King" on your roster over Giannis Antetokounmpo, who is similarly priced.

McClure is also targeting a star guard in a dream matchup with an extremely high floor. Picks like these could be the difference between winning your NBA DFS tournaments and cash games or going home empty-handed.

