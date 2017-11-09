NBA DFS for Nov. 9: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy basketball picks

Before you enter enter a daily fantasy basketball tournament for NBA action Thursday night, you need to hear what professional DFS player Mike McClure has to say.



McClure has more than $1 million in career DFS winnings and is off to a red-hot start this season, already cashing multiple tournament and cash game rosters.



He has been able to do all that thanks to some spot-on picks.



He was all over Knicks forward Tim Hardaway Jr. on Wednesday night. McClure correctly identified Hardaway as a breakout candidate due to injury concerns for Kristaps Porzingis. The result? Porzingis was out and Hardaway flourished -- scoring 26 points and grabbing a season-high 11 rebounds. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge DFS payoff.



Now McClure has exhaustively studied the matchups, injuries and projected lineups for Thursday night and locked in his optimal DFS lineup. And he's sharing it over at SportsLine.



One player McClure absolutely loves: Cavs guard Dwyane Wade. With Derrick Rose out of the lineup due to an injury, Wade is in line for big minutes and huge DFS production in a game that has the highest over-under of the slate at 228.5.



After a slow start, Wade's numbers have elevated in recent games. He has averaged 17.5 points, 7.0 rebounds and 4.5 assists over the past two games as his comfort level has grown.



D-Wade is a steal at just $4,700 on FanDuel, giving you plenty of salary cap room to roster a big star like James Harden, who is $11,200 on FanDuel and $10,700 on DraftKings.



Harden is also in line to benefit from the pace and high-scoring projections for this game. With Chris Paul still out of the lineup, and the national spotlight shining squarely on the offensive battle between Harden and LeBron James, expect maximum effort and huge productivity from the Houston star, who is averaging 29.5 points, 9.7 assists and 4.4 rebounds this season.



SportsLine's Projection Model likes Harden to score 30 points, dish out 10 assists and grab seven rebounds, which would be his second-best night of the season in that category. Get him in your lineup and watch the DFS points roll in as he puts on a show in prime time.



McClure is also targeting another big name to pair with Harden. With multiple players out on his team, he's also set to put up huge numbers in reality and fantasy. Picks like these could be the difference between cashing in huge on your tournament rosters or finishing with nothing.



So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineup for Thursday evening and which star is going to carry the load for his team, and yours? Visit SportsLine now to see the full NBA optimal tournament lineup for Thursday from a professional DFS player who has over $1 million in career winnings and who has cashed on multiple tournament rosters this season.