NBA DFS for November 1: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy basketball picks

Before you enter enter a daily fantasy basketball tournament for NBA action on Wednesday night, you need to hear what professional DFS player Mike McClure has to say.



McClure has more than $1 million in career DFS winnings and is off to a red-hot start this season, already cashing multiple tournament and cash game rosters.



He's been able to do all that thanks to some tremendous picks.



He was all over Suns SF/PF T.J. Warren on Tuesday night. He correctly identified Warren as a strong play against the Nets despite his inconsistent desire to score.



The result? Warren, who was a huge value at $5,100 on FanDuel, posted a double-double, delivering 20 points and 11 rebounds. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge DFS payoff.



Now McClure has exhaustively studied matchups, injuries, and projected lineups for Wednesday night and locked in his optimal DFS lineup. And he's sharing it over at SportsLine.



One player McClure absolutely loves: 76ers point guard T.J. McConnell. This is a dream matchup for McConnell against a weak Atlanta perimeter defense. McConnell is extremely safe in the event of a blowout and actually has major upside if the Sixers pull away early in this game.



McConnell is a great value at just $5,000 on FanDuel, leaving you room to roster a huge name like LeBron James.



The do-it-all star's price tag has fallen to just $10,400 while the Cavs have struggled to start the season. Indiana doesn't have anyone capable of guarding LeBron, though. Take the high floor in your lineups tonight.



"The King" gets its done in virtually every statistical category with an average of 24.6 points, 7.1 rebounds, 8.6 assists, 1.0 steal, and 1.1 blocks per game. He's proved for more big numbers against the Pacers on Wednesday.



McClure is also targeting a big name who is a virtual lock for a double-double and has an extremely high floor because of his matchup. Picks like these could be the difference between winning your tournaments and going home empty-handed.



So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineup for Wednesday night and what star player is set to provide a huge return because of his matchup? Visit SportsLine now to see the full NBA optimal tournament lineup for Tuesday from a professional DFS player who has over $1 million in career winnings and who has cashed on multiple tournament rosters so far this season.